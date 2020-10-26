 Bulgaria, US unite in 5G networks security pledge - Mobile World Live
Home

Bulgaria, US unite in 5G networks security pledge

26 OCT 2020

Bulgaria signed a declaration with the US on 5G networks security, in a move the European country’s Prime Minister Boyko Borissov claimed would help the world prepare for challenges such as the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic by providing clean and transparent communications.

In a statement, the Bulgarian Council of Ministers said the declaration, signed between Borissov and US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, highlighted the two countries’ desire to collaborate on ensuring the safety of 5G networks, deemed key for the economy and society of both nations.

Addressing communication hurdles stemming from the pandemic, Borissov said the declaration of 5G networks “cleanness” allows the countries to be prepared for similar situations in the future. He explained next-generation networks should be “clean, protected, transparent, ethical” and meet all laws and norms ensuring personal data safety.

Pompeo said the joint move will guarantee the overall security of the “Euro-Atlantic family”. He explained safe networks for 5G services will let all interested operators learn to work in a way to warrant secure networks not only for Bulgaria, but also for member states of the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

US Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach described the move as “historical”, adding the world was waking-up and seeing the hazards which would be hidden by unreliable 5G network vendors.

The declaration comes before a 5G auction in Bulgaria, expected in the first half of 2021.

Alongside Bulgaria, the Republic of Kosovo, the republic of North Macedonia and the Slovak Republic also signed documents with the US on collaborating on 5G networks safety.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

