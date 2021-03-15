 Bulgaria faces legal challenge to 5G allocation - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bulgaria faces legal challenge to 5G allocation

15 MAR 2021

Bulgaria’s Communications Regulation Commission (CRC) reportedly proposed to repeat a 5G spectrum allocation process after Vivacom mounted a legal challenge to its plan to assign frequencies without an auction.

In a statement, the regulator said it completed an allocation process without conducting a secret bidding auction for spectrum in the 3.6GHz band which was initially planned for today (15 March), after concluding the applications it received were sufficient to allocate the spectrum.

Local newspaper Capital reported CRC had allocated 100MHz to each operator for a period of 20 years.

The media outlet said the decision provoked legal action from Vivacom, which disputed the way the licences were granted: the operator apparently was seeking to bolster its holdings with spectrum in the 3.7GHz to 3.8GHz range.

Capital cited CRC chair Ivan Dimitrov as saying the commission could hold a new secret bidding auction, with operators given until tomorrow (16 March) to decide whether to accept the proposal.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Ofcom stalls UK 5G auction

Australia seeks mmWave 5G bidders

Bulgaria, US unite in 5G networks security pledge

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association