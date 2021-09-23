 BT warns of growing Cellnex influence - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT warns of growing Cellnex influence

23 SEP 2021

BT Group warned the potential for Cellnex to increase its stronghold over the UK market could damage competition, lead to higher prices and impact services, as it hit out at the Spanish tower company’s proposed purchase of CK Hutchison’s infrastructure assets in the country.

In a submission to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), BT cautioned the proposed deal would increase an already substantial share of the market held by Cellnex, in turn strengthening the infrastructure company’s bargaining position in commercial negotiations for access to existing macro sites.

The CMA is probing the UK element of a wider €10 billion deal for CK Hutchison’s European assets. BT stated the move represented “a significant development in the UK wireless telecommunications sector”.

Mobile operator 3 UK currently uses the towers in question.

BT added the proposed deal would “remove any realistic scope” for smaller competitors to achieve critical scale in the short-to-medium term, inevitably leading to higher prices for BT and other providers, and lower service levels.

The operator also believes the deal will adversely impact its ability to use the Mobile Broadband Network joint venture it runs with 3 UK to deploy 5G services.

BT asserted Cellnex already holds 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the UK’s developed macro sites and 90 per cent to 100 per cent of available PoPs.

The CMA moved to a deeper phase two investigation in July, after deeming Cellnex and CK Hutchison had failed to alleviate its competition concerns following an initial probe commenced in April.

Cellnex received clearance for its CK Hutchison’ move in all the other European markets involved: Italy; Austria; the Republic of Ireland; Denmark; and Sweden.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BT advierte sobre la influencia creciente de Cellnex

BT taps Oracle for policy management

Ericsson, BT unveil compact radio

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association