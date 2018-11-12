English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT to cull Global Services customers

12 NOV 2018

UK-based BT is reportedly set to shed 80 per cent of customers from its Global Services unit as part of plans to radically slim down the business following a change in strategy.

Financial Times (FT) reported BT Global Services head Bas Burger, who was appointed to run the unit in May 2017, plans to sell of a number of local networks and reduce its customer base from 2,500 companies to 800, with only the biggest and most profitable to be spared.

The move represents the company’s efforts to move on from an accounting scandal involving its Italian unit which came to light in late 2016, said FT.

Burger added the unit had also changed its focus to cloud computing services, from previously offering a range of outsourced telecoms capabilities.

Cost cutting drive
The news comes as BT undergoes a major cost-cutting drive at group level. In its fiscal H1 announcement, the company said it was ahead of schedule with the plan, following the loss of 2,000 jobs during the period. BT aims to wipe £1.5 billion from annual costs through a number of measures, including a reduction in corporate offices and a 13,000 drop in headcount.

For BT Global Services, which was first established in 2000, revenue fell 7 per cent year-on-year in H1 to £2.3 billion.

Burger added 70 per cent of the unit’s revenue base was either not growing or in decline and its new strategy was reflective of a change in customer needs. Instead of outsourcing desktops, telephones and broadband access, big companies now develop their own apps or have a bigger need for cloud services.

The Italian accounting scandal, Burger added, had led to BT improving oversight across its international operations.

“We need to triple- and quadruple-check to minimise the chances of that happening again,” he said.

The Italian scandal, which showed up a number of accounting irregularities, dragged the unit’s share price to its lowest level in five years.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BT makes convergence inroads, begins cuts

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

BT names Jansen as next CEO

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association