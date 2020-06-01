 BT targets green tech boost with new initiatives - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT targets green tech boost with new initiatives

01 JUN 2020

BT Group made moves to seek out green technology companies and establish fleets of electric vehicles in the UK, to contribute to efforts to tackle climate change.

In a statement, the operator said the Green Tech Innovation Platform scheme aimed to uncover the latest technologies from UK-based scale-ups (the next step up from a start-up) which could be used to boost the operator’s efforts to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint by 2045.

As part of the programme, BT will explore possibilities to develop smart street features including environmental monitoring and traffic optimisation, along with IoT-capable technology for managing buildings energy and water supplies. Another goal is exploring how 5G can be used to reduce travel, for example by using video, AR or VR for remote repair and diagnostic functions.

BT is collaborating with innovation platform Plug and Play Tech Centre on the scheme and aims to select technology companies in the second half of the year.

The operator also partnered with non-profit The Climate Group to establish the UK Electric Fleets Alliance, a body which will push for an acceleration in a shift to electric vehicles for corporate fleets.

BT’s first step in this regard will be to electrify its own fleet of nearly 34,000 vehicles, it stated.

CEO Philip Jansen (pictured) noted “the global climate emergency” was still present despite “the temporary reprieve on carbon emissions and air quality in towns and cities” during lockdown measures imposed to confine the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

“As we emerge from the crisis, the recovery presents a huge opportunity for governments, businesses and individuals to put action on climate at the heart of their efforts”, he emphasised.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

GSMA finds traffic surge isn’t harming environment

BT mulls massive Openreach stake sale – report

BT to wield axe on legacy services, costs

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Telehealth market is fighting fit

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Mobile Mix: Huawei HAS to steady ship

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association