 BT taps Oracle for policy management
Home

BT taps Oracle for policy management

23 SEP 2021

BT Group chose Oracle to provide cloud-native policy management for its 5G and 4G networks, a boost for the software company’s efforts to secure more business with mobile operators.

In a statement, the companies explained the service will help BT’s mobile unit EE test and implement live streaming, zero-rated content and other offerings across its 5G network. Oracle claimed testing time can be reduced from months to minutes.

The companies added policy management will also play in a role in 5G IoT services by allowing EE to optimise network and subscriber resources. Intelligent policy decisions are enabled by real-time analysis of data on subscribers, service class and quality, and network resources.

BT CTO Howard Watson commented it wants to “ensure we’re offering our customers the right levels of service according to their needs”, an oft-cited objective for 5G networks.

Watson added Oracle is helping BT “reduce complexity”.

EE uses Oracle software in its 4G core network for Session Initiation Protocol and diameter signaling.

Dish Network selected Oracle’s policy control function in May for a greenfield 5G deployment in the US.

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Tags

