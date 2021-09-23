BT taps Oracle for policy management

BT Group chose Oracle to provide cloud-native policy management for its 5G and 4G networks, a boost for the software company’s efforts to secure more business with mobile operators.

In a statement, the companies explained the service will help BT’s mobile unit EE test and implement live streaming, zero-rated content and other offerings across its 5G network. Oracle claimed testing time can be reduced from months to minutes.

The companies added policy management will also play in a role in 5G IoT services by allowing EE to optimise network and subscriber resources. Intelligent policy decisions are enabled by real-time analysis of data on subscribers, service class and quality, and network resources.

BT CTO Howard Watson commented it wants to “ensure we’re offering our customers the right levels of service according to their needs”, an oft-cited objective for 5G networks.

Watson added Oracle is helping BT “reduce complexity”.

EE uses Oracle software in its 4G core network for Session Initiation Protocol and diameter signaling.

Dish Network selected Oracle’s policy control function in May for a greenfield 5G deployment in the US.