 BT steps up robotics play with new lab - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT steps up robotics play with new lab

08 NOV 2021

BT opened a robotics test lab in its R&D campus Adastral Park in the UK county of Suffolk, designed to trial technology created by universities and start-ups to address challenging engineering tasks related to the maintenance and deployment of telecoms infrastructure.

The facility spans more than 5000 square feet and is a home to test beds mimicking various real-world environments, such as diverse types of soil, to assess whether early-stage innovations can be used to speed the deployment of BT’s infrastructure and the potential to apply them to utility sectors such as power and water supply.

Some of the prototypes include robots capable of digging pathways for ducts or direct-in-ground fibre, helping unblock clogged ducts or lifting tools and equipment to the top of a pole.

During the event, BT also demonstrated a remotely operated robot used for fruit picking in farms and a flight of two drones using a private 5G network. In the simulation, one of the drones located a doll representing a person in distress while the other dropped a lifejacket on the spot.

BT goals and broader meaning for the UK
Managing director at BT Applied Research and Adastral Park, prof. Tim Whitley (pictured), told Mobile World Live the robotics lab aims to produce offerings which can speed the deployment of infrastructure in a more cost-efficient way.

Whitley emphasised the operator works on deploying “a very important piece of infrastructure that’s really going to underpin our digital futures”, allowing the company to harness the power of 5G and let businesses and citizens benefit from IoT and AI, among other technologies.

While he described robotics in aiding infrastructure rollouts as an obvious use case for BT, he highlighted the global possibilities for some of the applications.

“If we’re successful in this endeavour, then it would be fantastic if one of the products could be tech coming out of the UK with a globally exportable capability” which can contribute to the UK’s goal to become a “science superpower”, Whitley stated.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

BT taps OneWeb for LEO satellite connectivity

BT hits £1B cost cut target early

BT rumoured to be bracing for potential Altice move

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association