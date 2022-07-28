 BT steers steady course in fiscal Q1 - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT steers steady course in fiscal Q1

28 JUL 2022

BT Group CEO Philip Jansen (pictured) noted the UK operator made a good start to the current financial year, returning to revenue growth in fiscal Q1 (to end-June) despite continued challenges in its enterprise business.

Jansen stated BT was maintaining its outlook for the year to end-March 2023 despite current economic uncertainty after modest revenue growth in the opening three months.

“We’re accelerating our network investments and performing well operationally”, Jansen observed.

Revenue grew 1 per cent year-on-year to £5.1 billion. Net profit of £422 million was up from £2 million.

Enterprise continued to prove a drag on overall group development with a 7 per cent drop in adjusted revenue to £1.2 billion, attributed by BT to the ongoing “challenging market conditions” for large corporates.

BT Consumer and Openreach each grew 5 per cent, with revenue of £2.5 billion and £1.4 billion respectively.

In consumer, BT hailed the recent regulatory approval of plans to merge its sports broadcasting offering with those of Warner Bros. Discovery.

In terms of network development, BT indicated EE’s 5G network now covers more than 55 per cent of the UK population.

The mobile operator is maintaining its pledge to “make 5G available anywhere in the UK by 2028”. The number of customers described as “5G ready” stood at 7.7 million by the end of the quarter.

Jansen also praised development of the operator’s fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network.

Openreach’s full fibre network now passes more than 8 million homes and businesses, “and we anticipate increasing our annual build from 2.6 million premises last year to around 3.5 million this year”, Jansen stated.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Vodafone chief bullish after Q1 growth

UK competition regulator clears BT Sport JV

Vodacom fleshes out tower plans

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association