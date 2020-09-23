 BT sees silver lining to Huawei UK ban - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
MWC19 Los Angeles
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT sees silver lining to Huawei UK ban

23 SEP 2020

CONNECTED BRITAIN 2020: BT played down the impact of a government ban on Huawei on its 5G rollout plans, with chief architect Neil McRae explaining it opened opportunities to take a fresh approach to network construction.

During a keynote session McRae said the restriction on Huawei’s 5G kit meant BT “had to change the plan ever so slightly”, but explained the operator had already “planted some seeds” to ease the shift.

“We would rather not be replacing stuff that is deployed, for sure, but we are where we are on that. In terms of our overall plan, it’s not really going to affect us all that much”.

He added the operator had “a fantastic plan to address how we move away from Huawei and align with the government’s expectations”, including intentions to deploy “some really great new innovation and new technology”.

McRae said the company’s mindset was not just to replace its network kit, but to “come out of the end of this even better” than before.

While stating the situation following the ban was not ideal as UK operators now had less choice, he noted BT was working with its rivals to develop ways to increase diversification.

O2 UK COO Derek McManus concurred, stating operators were in discussions with the government on how to encourage diversity in supply chains, and acknowledging there were real opportunities for some of the other vendors.

But he conceded the Huawei ban would have some impact on the industry in the short term.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

UK taps former BT boss for 5G advice

Huawei chair tackles US onslaught

Intel secures US licence to supply Huawei

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple Sept 2020 launch

Mobile Mix: Drilling down on Industry 4.0

Mobile Mix: IFA gets interactive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association