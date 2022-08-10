 BT, Seacom team for Africa enterprise services - Mobile World Live
Home

BT, Seacom team for Africa enterprise services

10 AUG 2022

BT Group formed a strategic alliance with submarine cable operator Seacom which will open a new sales channel for the UK-based company’s enterprise services in Africa.

Seacom will offer BT’s cloud, security, and connectivity services to enterprise customers across Africa using its own communications infrastructure, which includes subsea cables and urban fibre networks.

One of the first services to be provided by Seacom under the arrangement is BT’s cloud security incident event management (SIEM) platform, said to enable real-time visibility and monitoring across an organisation’s entire IT environment.

Alessandro Adriani, director of system integrators and telecom service providers at BT’s Global unit, described the areas of secure multi-cloud connectivity, next-generation networking solutions and collaboration services as “the sweet spot where Seacom and BT will combine their respective strengths”.

Seacom launched its Business division in South Africa in 2015 and also now sells enterprise services in Kenya and Uganda.

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

