 BT reportedly mulls CEO options - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT reportedly mulls CEO options

27 MAR 2023

UK newspaper The Mail on Sunday claimed BT Group was assessing options for an executive to eventually replace current CEO Philip Jansen (pictured), who has been in place for more than four years.

The publication reported recruiters are drawing-up a shortlist of potential candidates, though the company has not indicated any immediate plans for its CEO to vacate the role.

Jansen succeeded Gavin Patterson at the helm of the company in February 2019. Prior to joining BT he had been co-CEO of payment processor Worldpay, having previously worked at UK cable company Telewest Communications.

Under his tenure so far BT has made further cost cuts within its business, continuing moves made under his predecessor.

In other changes to the make-up of its business, in 2022 it announced a restructure to its enterprise units and spun-off its sports broadcaster into a JV with Warner Bros Discovery.

Jansen has recently found himself at loggerheads with UK regulator Ofcom about comments made in a Financial Times article about the scale and ambition of its Openreach unit’s ongoing fibre network.

In an exchange published by the regulator last month, its CEO Melanie Dawes raised “significant concerns” about some of the remarks made in the article, reiterating the watchdog’s position on competition. In a letter sent from Jansen to Dawes, he said some of his comments had been taken out of context.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

BT strengthens AWS deal for revenue boost

BT boss calls for sensible fair share debate

BT plays waiting game on open RAN pay-off

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association