BT readies further 5G launches - Mobile World Live

BT prepared to beef up its 5G offering, detailing plans to roll out the technology to business and mobile customers later this year.

In a statement, the operator, which launched 5G through EE at the end of May, will offer BT Plus customers the option to upgrade to the next-generation technology first.

Customers on the BT Plus offer get their broadband and mobile services through the operator, as part of a converged package.

The company’s BT Mobile business will use the EE network for 5G. The latter launched in six cities and plans availability in a further ten cities across the UK by the end of the year.

BT did not state exactly when it will make 5G available to its mobile and business customers, stating only it would launch in the autumn.

It said 5G works alongside its 4G network and Wi-Fi offering, while claiming it will be the first UK operator to provide 5G to customers as part of a converged mobile and broadband package.

BT said it would provide further details on the launch, including 5G device availability in due course.