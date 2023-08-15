 BT, Qualcomm launch UK 5G lab - Mobile World Live
Home_Operators

BT, Qualcomm launch UK 5G lab

15 AUG 2023
BT Group building featuring round logo in blue.

BT Group deepened a collaboration with US chipmaker Qualcomm by opening a new 5G laboratory in the UK, with the aim of developing next-generation technologies, and launching new services and features.

The laboratory is installed in Qualcomm’s UK offices using BT’s live environment, providing a platform for the pair to test and validate new advanced 5G technologies, the companies stated.

Details on what technologies and use cases the companies will work on were sparse, but they stated there is a focus on ensuring faster deployment, meaning consumers can benefit from new technologies sooner.

BT and Qualcomm have worked together on technology development for more than a decade, starting with the early days of 4G.

Vikrant Jain, director of business development at Qualcomm, explained the laboratory facilities will accelerate deployment of new services, with the company looking forward “to what else is to come for us in the technology space in the future”.

BT senior manager of device technology Naveen Khapali made similar noises, stating the duo will be able to collaborate more closely by working in an embedded laboratory, helping to develop the next generation of technology for its customers.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

