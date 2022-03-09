 BT pushes 4G ESN progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT pushes 4G ESN progress

09 MAR 2022

BT UK talked-up progress made towards the delayed rollout of a 4G emergency services network (ESN), highlighting all of its EE masts were now able to support it with coverage available across 540,000km of roads.

In a blog on the BT website, MD of its ESN Richard Harrap detailed developments made towards completion of the system he said would transform infrastructure for the UK’s first responders.

He highlighted EE’s network estate was now fully ESN-capable including more than 19,500 mast sites; construction of 650 new 4G sites to host the network; and coverage was available in more than 71 “operational areas specifically required” to provide service on challenging road stretches and rail tunnels.

Harrap added the company had also equipped a fleet of rapid response vehicles to provide temporary coverage within hours.

Although highlighting the positive progress, he noted work on the project was not yet complete.

EE won the ESN contract in 2015 prior to the completion of its acquisition by BT, alongside Motorola Solutions which is set to supply software for the system.

It was originally meant to have been completed in 2020, but as of 2019 the timeline had slipped by three years with costs reportedly escalating.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

EE, Nokia push emergency support to the skies

UK ESN faces more delays; costs to hit £9B

UK may abandon delay-ridden ESN

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association