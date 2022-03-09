BT pushes 4G ESN progress

BT UK talked-up progress made towards the delayed rollout of a 4G emergency services network (ESN), highlighting all of its EE masts were now able to support it with coverage available across 540,000km of roads.

In a blog on the BT website, MD of its ESN Richard Harrap detailed developments made towards completion of the system he said would transform infrastructure for the UK’s first responders.

He highlighted EE’s network estate was now fully ESN-capable including more than 19,500 mast sites; construction of 650 new 4G sites to host the network; and coverage was available in more than 71 “operational areas specifically required” to provide service on challenging road stretches and rail tunnels.

Harrap added the company had also equipped a fleet of rapid response vehicles to provide temporary coverage within hours.

Although highlighting the positive progress, he noted work on the project was not yet complete.

EE won the ESN contract in 2015 prior to the completion of its acquisition by BT, alongside Motorola Solutions which is set to supply software for the system.

It was originally meant to have been completed in 2020, but as of 2019 the timeline had slipped by three years with costs reportedly escalating.