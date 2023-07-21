BT, OneWeb partner to connect remote island

BT Group and satellite service provider OneWeb switched-on high speed, low latency connectivity in Lundy, an island 19km from the UK mainland with a population of 28 people and 21,000 sea birds.

In a joint statement, the two announced the completion of the project, which is part of a UK government scheme to connect remote parts of the country.

The island is designated as a Marine Conservation Zone and a Site of Special Scientific Interest. Coverage is being provided from OneWeb’s low Earth orbit (LEO) fleet and will be used to support payment systems in the local tavern and shop alongside aiding conservation efforts.

BT signed-up with OneWeb in 2021 to aid in its ambitions to provide high speed connectivity to every area of the UK by 2028.

The operator stated use cases for connectivity in ultra-remote communities include eco-tourism, search and rescue, and temporary deployments such as for festivals.

BT chief networks officer Greg McCall said the Lundy deployment “will not only have a transformative impact on the island and its residents, but is also a significant milestone in demonstrating the value of satellite communications and the crucial role such solutions will play in enabling digital connectivity across the entirety of the UK and beyond”.