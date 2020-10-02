BT offloads swathe of Latin American assets - Mobile World Live

BT completed the sale of domestic operations and infrastructure assets covering 16 countries in Latin America, as it continues to slim down its international business.

The UK incumbent, which is in the process of cutting costs, announced the sale of the assets to CIH Telecommunications Americas in March 2019 subject to regulatory approval.

Financial terms, but as part of the agreement BT signed a sales channel partnership with Sencinet, the newly formed CIH division housing the business.

The deal included fibre networks covering 650km, a further 2,000km of leased fibre lines, four data centres and five telecom ports. The unit had been based in BT’s offices in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

In a statement, BT noted it would continue to have a strong presence in the Latin American region, selling networking, cloud and security services to multinational corporations in 21 markets.

BT Global CEO Bas Burger added the transaction “represents the next step in our strategy to become a more agile and focused business”.

During the company’s annual results call, held in May, BT CEO Philip Jansen pointed to the transaction as an example of how the operator was already refocusing its business, as he announced plans to slash £2 billion from overheads within five years.