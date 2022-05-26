BT, MTN get down to business in Africa

BT Group signalled plans to market services to MTN Group enterprise customers in Africa after forming a strategic alliance with the South African-based company’s business unit.

MTN Business customers are set to gain access to BT services including cloud-based security and consultancy, managed connectivity and voice services.

Notably, the move comes just more than a year after former MTN boss Rob Shuter took on the role of CEO at BT Enterprise.

Shuter acted as group president and CEO at MTN between March 2017 and August 2020.

The first joint offering will be a security operations centre (SOC) service which BT stated will enable customers to monitor their cybersecurity by employing its cloud-based security incident and event management (SIEM) platform.

MTN will also be able to tap unified communications and collaboration (UCC) services, Microsoft Teams voice, and global SIP products.

BT offers customers in the Middle East and Africa services from regional hubs in Istanbul, Dubai and Johannesburg.

MTN operates in 16 markets in Africa and three in the Middle East.