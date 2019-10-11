BT Mobile launches 5G in 20 towns and cities - Mobile World Live

BT commenced the sale of 5G contracts to consumers and businesses through its MVNO BT Mobile in 20 locations across the UK.

Piggybacking on EE’s 5G network, BT Mobile will offer 5G in large towns and cities including: London; Birmingham; Cardiff; Manchester; Edinburgh; Belfast; Coventry; Leicester; and Bristol to name a few.

A further 25 locations will be offered access to 5G data rates of between 100Mb/s and 150Mb/s by the end of the year.

BT stated the capacity of 5G means users will not lose signal or experience massive drops in download speeds in highly populated areas.

Prices

For consumers BT will sell four 5G plans offering 12GB, 30GB, 60GB or 200GB data, with a choice of five smartphones: Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, OnePlus 7 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 5G and the Huawei Mate 20 X. Prices start from £45 per month.

Business customers can choose from three plans: 6GB, 30GB or 60GB. Prices start from £35 per month with a handset, or £15 per month on a SIM-only plan.

All 5G plans include unlimited minutes and text: an unlimited data contract will be launched in November as part of new convergence plan Halo from BT.

The launch makes good on a pledge BT made in July to offer 5G to its MVNO users.