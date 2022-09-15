 BT looks to boost enterprises with AI play - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT looks to boost enterprises with AI play

15 SEP 2022

BT Group teamed with French IT company Atos to launch an AI-powered system the pair claimed can revolutionise industries, as the operator makes progress with a wider £100 million push focused on enterprise.

In a statement, BT explained Digital Vision uses computer vision technology, a field of AI enabling computers and systems to interpret information from images, videos and other visual feeds. It can then take automated actions or make recommendations based on the information.

To develop the service, BT combined its 5G and FTTx multi-access connectivity and edge computing offering with Atos’ computer vision platform, which provides trained and customisable AI models developed by more than 300 experts in laboratories around the world.

BT pointed out AI video and image analysis was used in applications spanning transport safety and traffic monitoring, quality control in manufacturing and location tracking.

Digital Vision is designed to improve security and monitoring for customers by enabling effective, real-time use of video and image data.

£100M pledge
The move comes four months after BT announced a pledge to invest £100 million over three years into its Division X unit, which sits within its enterprise business.

BT is using Division X to integrate technologies including 5G, IoT, edge compute, cloud and AI within a range of industries.

Marc Overton, MD for Division X, said the partnership with Atos gave it access to the computer vision market for the first time and provides it an opportunity “to play an even bigger role in the digital transformation of businesses around the world”.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

BT braces for more summer strike action

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

BT, Seacom team for Africa enterprise services

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: Apple iPhone 14 highlights

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association