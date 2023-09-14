BT, Johnson Controls team on sustainability

BT Group penned an agreement with smart building specialist Johnson Controls to integrate the latter’s digital platform with its infrastructure, part of an ambition to help enterprises meet their net-zero targets.

The collaboration was announced at a sustainability event held by the operator in Adastral Park, Ipswich yesterday (13 September), where the companies expressed an intention to assist organisations in cutting down the power consumed in buildings.

Pointing to a study by World Green Building Council, BT stated 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions come from the operations of physical infrastructures.

Johnson Controls’ platform, dubbed OpenBlue, will enable enterprises to digitally monitor and analyse the energy used in their premises such as offices and manufacturing plants. The partners stated deployment of the technology can help global clients reduce carbon footprint and operating costs.

OpenBlue was also touted as being able to help companies identify areas in their operations which consume the most power, increasing data transparency.

Global head of digital sustainability at BT’s business arm Sarwar Khan (pictured, right) said the tie-up will aid the company “deliver on its pledge to help customers avoid 60 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by the end of March 2030”.