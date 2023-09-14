 BT, Johnson Controls team on sustainability - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Shanghai 2023
M360 LATAM 2023
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWCB23
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home_Operators

BT, Johnson Controls team on sustainability

14 SEP 2023
VP sustainability and external relations officer at Johnson Controls Katie McGinty demonstrated the company's OpenBlue platform with BT's Sarwar Khan at the operator's sustainability event.

BT Group penned an agreement with smart building specialist Johnson Controls to integrate the latter’s digital platform with its infrastructure, part of an ambition to help enterprises meet their net-zero targets.

The collaboration was announced at a sustainability event held by the operator in Adastral Park, Ipswich yesterday (13 September), where the companies expressed an intention to assist organisations in cutting down the power consumed in buildings.

Pointing to a study by World Green Building Council, BT stated 40 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions come from the operations of physical infrastructures.

Johnson Controls’ platform, dubbed OpenBlue, will enable enterprises to digitally monitor and analyse the energy used in their premises such as offices and manufacturing plants. The partners stated deployment of the technology can help global clients reduce carbon footprint and operating costs.

OpenBlue was also touted as being able to help companies identify areas in their operations which consume the most power, increasing data transparency.

Global head of digital sustainability at BT’s business arm Sarwar Khan (pictured, right) said the tie-up will aid the company “deliver on its pledge to help customers avoid 60 million tonnes of CO2 emissions by the end of March 2030”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Featured Content

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is displayed against a background of Titanium wording

Feature video: Apple Wonderlust event

Topic Hub: Network Security

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2023 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association