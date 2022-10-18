 BT gives weight to smart agriculture push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT gives weight to smart agriculture push

18 OCT 2022
tractor

BT Group joined an effort around smart agriculture by delivering a robotic platform and management system to Robot Highways, a programme partly backed by the UK government designed to boost the sector’s efficiency and sustainability.

The UK operator stated Robot Highways will use its technologies including machine learning and cloud computing to provide automation and management system, tools BT noted would boost supply chain operations and improve eco-friendly approaches in farming practices.

BT explained smart technologies would be used to optimise crop cultivation, while robotic platforms will assist farmers when conducting “energy-intensive” processes including harvesting and pest control.

Robots deployed in the joint project will be powered by renewable energy sources.

BT stated IoT and robotic automation technologies had already contributed to boosting efficiency in the agricultural market through improved forecasting accuracy, and reducing the required labour, waste and “fungicide use”.

Robot Highways describes itself as a joint initiative among scientists, engineers and technical experts to explore the use of various technologies in farming. It is lead by Norwegian R&D group Saga Robotics and aims to position smart technologies as a key driver of industry sustainability.

Saga Robotics CEO Anne Dingstad welcomed BT’s participation: “Connectivity plays a key part to advance automation and precision agriculture and to enable increased food production with less resources”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

MediaTek aims for net zero emissions by 2050

SK Telecom, Sapion take AI research to Toronto

Nokia shifts OSS, BSS units to AVA brand in AI drive

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Interview: Kristian Toivo, TIP

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 2 highlights

Feature video: MWC Las Vegas 2022 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association