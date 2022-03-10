 BT eyes AI boost with Google Cloud deal - Mobile World Live
BT eyes AI boost with Google Cloud deal

10 MAR 2022

BT Group signed a five year partnership with Google Cloud to access its various services, as the operator looks to step-up use of AI and machine learning (ML) in its own operations and product range.

Under the collaboration, BT will use Google Cloud’s infrastructure, ML and AI platforms, security system, data analytics and API management with the aim of reducing costs and creating new revenue streams.

Among the advantages of AI and ML touted by the companies is the ability to use real-time network analytics to conduct proactive fault management.

The operator noted the partnership formed part of the “massive digital transformation” currently being undertaken with a cloud- and AI-first strategy already in place.

It added the pair would be able to unlock hundreds of new business cases.

BT chief digital and innovation officer Harmeen Mehta said the partnership was “deeper than just at the technology level”, claiming it would help the operator’s digital unit “supercharge BT and drive its return to growth”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

