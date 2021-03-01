BT chairman to step down - Mobile World Live

UK incumbent BT Group announced the upcoming retirement of chair Jan du Plessis, with a search underway for his successor.

Du Plessis was appointed to the operator’s board in June 2017, becoming chairman five months later. BT said the director would step down once a replacement had been appointed, with no firm timeline committed to.

During his tenure the company underwent several significant changes including a switch of CEO in January 2019, launch of 5G by mobile brand EE and a split of fibre infrastructure business Openreach.

He also oversaw job cuts and restructures in various segments as the company looked to slash costs and reposition the business.

In a statement du Plessis said BT had made good progress in recent years: “We have a refreshed board and much-strengthened senior management team delivering on our strategy to transform the company.”

“Above all, our relationship with Ofcom has improved significantly over the last three years and I strongly believe the board’s commitment to invest in a full fibre network is in the long-term interests of all BT’s stakeholders.”

Aside from his role at the helm of BT’s board, he has held senior director positions at mining giant Rio Tinto, beverage company SABMiller and retailer Marks and Spencer Group during his career.