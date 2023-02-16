 BT boosts UK IoT play with national roaming - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT boosts UK IoT play with national roaming

16 FEB 2023

BT launched an IoT SIM service supporting national roaming on rival networks in its home market, citing benefits for companies requiring reliable connectivity in remote areas.

The IoT National Roaming SIMs will primarily connect to its EE network, but will be able to use networks provided by rivals as a back-up, ensuring devices can stay online.

BT highlighted this improved connectivity for enterprises will support industries including transportation and logistics, providing drivers and couriers operating in hard-to-reach locations “with access to important information in real-time”.

The company noted reliable coverage is central to businesses across these sectors as it can help track essential operations including changes to delivery schedules, or managing fuel efficiency.

In addition, the IoT service offers a security system designed to protect important data and safeguard connected devices deployed in the field.

BT stated the secure management portal will “ensure the safe and efficient use of devices, allowing companies to focus on their core operations without worrying about data breaches or device mismanagement”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

BT eyes sustainability, space tech in rural rollout

BT revenue hit by consumer struggles

Ericsson, BT back private 5G potential

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association