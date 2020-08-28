 BT boosts security play with new vendor tie-ups - Mobile World Live
Home

BT boosts security play with new vendor tie-ups

28 AUG 2020

BT Group reshuffled its vendor portfolio by tapping into new partnerships with security and technology companies, in an effort to enhance protection for its managed services and boost customer experience.

In a statement, the operator named McAfee, Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet as “critical partners” in delivering products and services for integration into BT’s global portfolio.

Combined, the companies will work towards “a roadmap of security solutions which continue to reflect evolving customer demands and integrate the latest developments in security automation”.

BT said its move came after the “largest-ever appraisal” of its security partners and a review of the entire ecosystem, after finding out its customers needed simplicity in the sector.

“We’re able to use our deep experience and insight of the security ecosystem to help our customers navigate what can be an incredibly confusing market”, BT Security MD Kevin Brown said.

The operator confirmed Microsoft, IBM and Cisco as strategic partners, and added nine other companies as ecosystem partners, including Skybox Security, Forescout Technologies and Zscaler.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Tags

