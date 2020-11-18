 BT backs quantum computing for 5G security - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BT backs quantum computing for 5G security

18 NOV 2020

BT joined forces with a group of UK-based quantum technology start-ups, research bodies and educational institutions, seeking to make a leap in developing secure communications for 5G and connected cars.

In a statement, the group noted the move was part of a “world-first” trial of end-to-end quantum-secured communications, financed with £7.7 million from the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) funding agency for 36 months.

BT is seeking to build secure networks using quantum key distribution (QKD), deemed an “essentially un-hackable, cutting edge” technique for sharing encryption keys between locations.

The operator noted the trial will also deliver an “ultra-secure link” between 5G towers and mobile devices, and also connected cars.

BT believes the move will also open the door for developing a broad range of quantum-secured use cases where “ultra-security of data transfer” is required.

Partners in the programme include University of Cambridge spin-out Nu Quantum; IoT cybersecurity start-ups Angoka and ArQit; and quantum computing company Duality Quantum Photonics.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Globe targets wide Manila coverage by end-2020

Elisa, Nokia claim 5G speed record

Ericsson bullish on $31T 5G market potential

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Mobile Mix: Battle of the Skies

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association