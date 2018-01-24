Broadcom strikes back at Qualcomm accusations

Broadcom slammed Qualcomm’s board for making “vague” and “misleading” statements on the potential regulatory hurdles facing a proposed $130 billion takeover deal.

In a statement responding to scathing criticism from Qualcomm, Broadcom said it remained confident there would be no antitrust issues with the transaction and the deal would close within 12 months of being accepted. It added the company had extensive experience in this type of acquisition, with almost $50 billion worth of deals completed, all within the timelines it defined.

Qualcomm pulled no punches in a letter to shareholders criticising Broadcom’s plans. Perhaps the most cutting comments related to a perceived lack of progress with regulators and potential national security concerns from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

In response, Broadcom said it had commenced the regulatory process and is attempting to address the national security issue by relocating its parent company from Singapore to the US, a move it expects to receive necessary permissions for by 6 May.

“It appears that Qualcomm will say anything to remain a standalone company,” Broadcom said: “Qualcomm has once again made intentionally vague statements regarding regulatory challenges that are simply unfounded, misleading, and a disservice to Qualcomm stockholders. Qualcomm’s rhetoric is vague for a reason – because it is not grounded in reality.”

The war of words comes ahead of the election of Qualcomm’s board in March. After having its $130 billion offer for the company rebuffed, Broadcom – and its affiliates – nominated 11 candidates in what Qualcomm described as a blatant attempt to seize control.