 Broadcom gains on MNO fibre investment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Broadcom gains on MNO fibre investment

03 SEP 2021

Broadcom president and CEO Hock Tan told investors mobile network operators are driving demand for the company’s Wi-Fi chips, thanks to multi-billion dollar investments in fibre-to-the-home.

During the company’s fiscal Q3 2021 earnings call (the period ending 1 August), Tan singled out BT, Deutsche Telekom and AT&T as three operators making bigger investments in fibre than Broadcom expected.

“Each of these operators will spend multiple billions of dollars of investment to put that fibre out to the home”, Tan explained, adding fibre goes “hand-in-hand with 5G” and Wi-Fi 6.

Tan noted he expected large fibre investments from Chinese operators, but is now seeing the trend in Europe and the US, creating opportunities for Broadcom as a supplier of supporting technologies like Wi-Fi chips.

“The number of players fighting in this market on technology is much less now given the interesting political events between China and the rest of the world”.

Tan also noted sales of server chips to network operators is “quite hot, and it looks like they are sustaining as opposed to perhaps rolling over”.

Supply chain
Referring to global chip shortages, the executive noted Broadcom takes a different approach to some of its competitors by seeking to gauge actual demand instead of shipping as many chips as its customers will take.

“People are building up [a] buffer. There’s a certain level of panic buying”.

“We put in careful discipline to manage supply to where demand is really needed as opposed to where OEMs or even end-users are just building up buffers.”

Broadcom’s sales were lower during the quarter than they otherwise might have been, Tan said explaining in the longer-term he believes it is better to be ready for future demand.

“We need every one of those wafers in this environment, not just this quarter, but next quarter and the quarter after that to ensure that our strategic customers are able to get what they need”.

Broadcom booked revenue of $6.8 billion, up 16 per cent from fiscal Q3 2020, and net income of $1.9 billion, 172.7 per cent higher.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Related

Qualcomm boosted by device market shake-up, eyes IoT

Jump in iPhone sales propels Apple to record quarter

Fresh funds sought by Vodafone Idea

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association