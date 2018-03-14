English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Broadcom abandons Qualcomm pursuit

14 MAR 2018

Broadcom officially terminated its attempt to acquire Qualcomm, a move which was largely inevitable following US political opposition to the deal.

The company also withdrew the independent director nominees it put forward for election to Qualcomm’s board: in a statement it thanked the candidates “for their unwavering commitment to act in the best interest of Qualcomm stockholders”.

Earlier this week, an unprecedented US presidential order was issued blocking the deal due to concerns Broadcom “might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States”. It followed an interim order from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US made earlier this month.

Following President Trump’s intervention, CFIUS chairman Steven Mnuchin noted the decision was “based on the facts and national security sensitivities related to this particular transaction only and is not intended to make any other statement about Broadcom or its employees, including its thousands of hard working and highly-skilled US employees”.

Broadcom stated its board and management team “sincerely appreciate the significant support we received from the Qualcomm and Broadcom stockholders throughout this process”.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Trump scuttles Broadcom bid for Qualcomm

Interview: Qualcomm

Intel considers Broadcom takeover

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association