 Brewer taps Orange Business for SIP - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Barcelona 2023
MWC23 Show Daily
Unwrapped
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC Africa 2022
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Hana Anandira
Mike Robuck
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Brewer taps Orange Business for SIP

21 MAR 2023

Orange Business outlined plans to put some fizz in European brewery Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (AB InBev) digital operations under a renewed agreement covering the provision of connectivity and voice services.

The operator’s business arm stated its network connectivity will assist AB InBev to digitalise its operations and boost on-site productivity, providing connections in 70 of its European facilities including its Belgium headquarters and R&D sites.

Additionally, Orange Business will modernise AB InBev’s voice services with a SIP-based system, allowing employees to communicate through Microsoft Teams and online channels.

Pieter Bruyland, VP of solutions Europe at AB InBev, said the renewed partnership will provide staff with an enhanced connectivity “by innovating through a new digitalised and automated approach”.

SVP for Europe at Orange Business Nemo Verbist added developments to AB InBev’s digital portfolio covering cybersecurity services and “software-defined networks” would bolster the brewer’s “platforms and ecosystem”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

EC clears Orange Belgium, VOO transaction

Orange usará OneWeb para reforzar su oferta global

Orange inks OneWeb deal to boost global offer

Tags

Featured Content

Partner Feature: MWC23 5G mmWave Summit highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Show highlights

MWC Barcelona 2023: Day 3 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association