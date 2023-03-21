Brewer taps Orange Business for SIP

Orange Business outlined plans to put some fizz in European brewery Anheuser-Busch InBev’s (AB InBev) digital operations under a renewed agreement covering the provision of connectivity and voice services.

The operator’s business arm stated its network connectivity will assist AB InBev to digitalise its operations and boost on-site productivity, providing connections in 70 of its European facilities including its Belgium headquarters and R&D sites.

Additionally, Orange Business will modernise AB InBev’s voice services with a SIP-based system, allowing employees to communicate through Microsoft Teams and online channels.

Pieter Bruyland, VP of solutions Europe at AB InBev, said the renewed partnership will provide staff with an enhanced connectivity “by innovating through a new digitalised and automated approach”.

SVP for Europe at Orange Business Nemo Verbist added developments to AB InBev’s digital portfolio covering cybersecurity services and “software-defined networks” would bolster the brewer’s “platforms and ecosystem”.