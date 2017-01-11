Brazil regulator awaits global accord on 5G standards

Brazil will hold 5G licence auctions after 2020 once global terms on bandwidth and frequencies are agreed by regulators and operators, the head of the country’s telecoms regulator told Reuters.

Juarez Quadros (pictured), president of regulator Anatel, revealed the 5G timeline during an interview discussing progress in implementing changes to Brazil’s telecoms licensing legislation.

The new legislation is designed to give carriers ownership of assets related to their fixed-line concessions in a bid to clear up legal ambiguities of the old regulations, Reuters reported. Carriers, in return, are expected to invest billions in expanding mobile and fixed broadband across the country.

Anatel’s bill was passed by congress, but there is currently a legal challenge preventing it from being signed into law.

While Brazil may have hit the pause button with regard to 5G technology, the country is pressing ahead with plans to expand availability of 4G.

In early 2017, the Brazilian government unveiled a plan to boost 4G coverage in the country, particularly in less densely populated regions.