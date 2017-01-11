English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
CES 2017
GSMA Mobility Live
MWL TV 2016
MWC 2016
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2016
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Home

Brazil regulator awaits global accord on 5G standards

11 JAN 2017
anatel_president_juarez_quadros

Brazil will hold 5G licence auctions after 2020 once global terms on bandwidth and frequencies are agreed by regulators and operators, the head of the country’s telecoms regulator told Reuters.

Juarez Quadros (pictured), president of regulator Anatel, revealed the 5G timeline during an interview discussing progress in implementing changes to Brazil’s telecoms licensing legislation.

The new legislation is designed to give carriers ownership of assets related to their fixed-line concessions in a bid to clear up legal ambiguities of the old regulations, Reuters reported. Carriers, in return, are expected to invest billions in expanding mobile and fixed broadband across the country.

Anatel’s bill was passed by congress, but there is currently a legal challenge preventing it from being signed into law.

While Brazil may have hit the pause button with regard to 5G technology, the country is pressing ahead with plans to expand availability of 4G.

In early 2017, the Brazilian government unveiled a plan to boost 4G coverage in the country, particularly in less densely populated regions.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

UK spectrum cap call receives “huge” public support

Sawiris hopes to seal Oi deal – report

Telstra executives say its CES Vegas gamble paid off

Asia

Tags

Featured Content

day4-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 4

legere-lead

Feature: CES 2017 Day 3

day2-highlights-still

Feature: CES 2017 Day 2

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association