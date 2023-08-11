Brazil, Japan sign open RAN cooperation deal

Brazil’s communications regulator Anatel and the Japanese government signed a cooperation deal aimed at expanding open RAN deployments and related technologies, in addition to exploring business opportunities between the two nations.

Anatel stated it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan pledging to work together to exchange knowledge on open RAN initiatives, including information on spectrum policies, conducting tests and collaboration with other countries.

President of Anatel Carlos Baigorri touted open RAN as an “opportunity for the Brazilian industry”, noting the disaggregation of network components and supplier diversity will open the market to more competitors.

The partnership comes as Brazil continues to expand its 5G services in the country. Japan’s general director for international affairs Nomura Eigo said the two states will also deepen their cooperation around the network technology.

Japan and Brazil added the partnership is built on their shared interest in regulations which promote a competitive market, technological innovation and narrowing the digital gap.