English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bouygues Telecom claims net adds leadership

31 AUG 2017

Bouygues Telecom added 645,000 customers during the first half of 2017, taking its mobile base to 13.6 million – a feat the company said places it as the country’s leading operator for subscriber additions since the start of 2016.

In its investor statement for the six months to end-June, Bouygues said it had now reached the milestone of 10 million contract customers for the first time after adding 240,000 post paid users during the period.

According to GSMA Intelligence estimates for Q1 2017, Bouygues was the fourth largest operator by connections in the French market behind Orange, SFR and Free Mobile.

Its recent growth in subscribers would put it extremely close to Free Mobile’s total user numbers, though still around 5 million behind SFR and 10 million behind Orange.

During H1 2017, Bouygues Telecom – which also includes the company’s fixed business – generated a net profit of €122 million compared to a loss of €12 million in the same period of 2016. Revenue increased 6 per cent year-on-year to €2.4 billion.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Google ducks €1B French tax bill

Iliad plans cutthroat pricing for Italy launch

SFR to contest €40M competition authority fine

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association