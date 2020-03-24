 Bouygues plots tower splurge with Phoenix - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bouygues plots tower splurge with Phoenix

24 MAR 2020

Bouygues Telecom turned to US-based Phoenix Tower International to assist in meeting coverage obligations in its home market, France, with plans to form a joint venture to handle construction and operation of thousands of new towers in the country.

In a statement, the tower company explained it would control the joint venture, which will own and operate around 4,000 new sites to be constructed over the next 12 years. In addition to contributing to Bouygues Telecom’s coverage commitments, Phoenix Tower International said the agreement would also accelerate tower rollouts “alongside transportation routes” and ultimately position the business as “an infrastructure operator of choice in the market”.

Jean Paul Arzel, head of Bouygues Telecom’s network division, said the agreement enables the operator to “sustain its efforts in sites [sic] deployment in less dense areas”, and “contribute to considerably strengthen our mobile network coverage in rural areas”.

A key element, though, is meeting targets specified by French regulator Arcep under what is dubbed New Deal coverage objectives. These include providing 4G access to the entire population, along with boosting in-building access.

Dagan Kasavana, Phoenix Tower International CEO, said the “French market is well positioned for significant wireless growth throughout the country as further 4G and 5G deployments are made over the coming years”.

The tower company noted the deal also significantly expands its footprint in France. The bulk of the 8,000 towers it currently operates are situated in the US, Latin America and the Caribbean.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Cellnex, Bouygues forge €1B 5G network deal

Bouygues Telecom claims net adds leadership

SFR to contest €40M competition authority fine

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association