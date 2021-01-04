 Bouygues loses €2B claim over Orange roaming deal - Mobile World Live
Home

Bouygues loses €2B claim over Orange roaming deal

04 JAN 2021

Bouygues Telecom reportedly lost a legal fight for €2 billion in compensation it sought for damages it claimed to suffer as a result of Free Mobile’s national roaming agreement with Orange, as a French court dismissed the case.

Les Echos reported the claim, launched by Bouygues Telecom in 2015, was rejected by a court in Paris, which ruled against the operator’s assertions that regulator Arcep failed to do its duties by attaching appropriate conditions to the roaming agreement.

Orange struck a six-year roaming agreement in 2011, which has since been twice extended to run until 2022, to allow Free Mobile access to its 2G and 3G networks.

Bouygues had claimed the French state was liable for Arcep’s failings in relation to the roaming agreement, which led to lost revenue and increased costs suffered from increased competition in the market, due to Free Mobile’s entry.

Specifically, Bouygues had argued for stricter rules around the roaming agreement between its two rivals, urging Arcep to set up a timeframe for network sharing to end, dependent on different geographic areas.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

