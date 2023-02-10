 Bouygues challenges €308M subsidy penalty - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bouygues challenges €308M subsidy penalty

10 FEB 2023

Bouygues Telecom appealed a decision made by the Paris Commercial Court which ruled the operator pay rival Free Mobile €308 million in damages, following a lawsuit filed by the latter against its competitors’s business model.

Free Mobile had targeted rivals Orange and Bouygues Telecom in a legal battle spanning several years over the pair’s handset subsidy offerings, which it claimed bind customers into a long-term commitment with a single operator. It initially sought damages worth €1.5 billion from both companies.

In 2018, the Iliad subsidiary won a legal case on the status of handset subsidies as a consumer credit facility and moved to sue Orange shortly after.

Meanwhile, Bouygues Telecom argued its “bundled offers are legal” and that the company acted “in strict compliance with the law”, disputing the court’s order to pay a €308 million penalty “in the strongest possible terms”.

The operator added the authority had initiated the proceedings within an inappropriate timeline and said it will be taking the case to the Paris Court of Appeal.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Free fined for customer data breaches

SFR Caraibe hits back after Free debut

Operators seek start-up inspiration

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association