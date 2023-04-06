 Bouygues braced to pay out in Free case - Mobile World Live
Home

Bouygues braced to pay out in Free case

06 APR 2023

Bouygues Telecom conceded there was a high chance it would have to pay €308 million in damages in the short term to Iliad-owned rival Free Mobile, after failing in an attempt to have the immediate execution of a court judgement stopped.

In a statement, Bouygues explained The First President of the Paris Court of Appeal rejected its attempt to prevent immediate execution of a Paris Commercial Court judgement made in February.

Free’s original complaint surrounded the legality of handset and service bundles previously offered by Bouygues, and is the latest grievance brought by the Iliad subsidiary against a competitor related to historical device subsidies.

Despite admitting it would likely have to pay in the “short term”, Bouygues emphasised it still disputes the validity of the order being imposed immediately, and outlined its continued opposition to losing the initial case.

The operator added it believed it “has always acted in strict compliance with the law and for the benefit of its customers and considers that its bundled offers are legal”.

It added appeals against the Commercial Court’s decision “are continuing.”

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

