Boston, Chicago ripe for smart city perks

The US cities of Boston and Chicago are among the best positioned to implement and reap the benefits of smart city solutions, a new study from Chordant and CA Technologies has found.

The locales topped CA-Chordant’s “Smart City Benefits Index”, which calculates readiness for and relative benefits of smart city technology implementation in 50 different US metros. The cities highest up the list are those that are expected to be early adopters and beneficiaries of smart city solutions. Atlanta, Philadelphia and Austin rounded out the top five, but other major cities including San Diego, Seattle, New York, Phoenix and Kansas City also made the top ten.

“The Internet of Things (IoT) holds huge promises for the public sector, especially as it relates to smart cities technology,” said Rahim Bhatia, SVP and GM of Developer Products for CA Technologies. “We are seeing an uptick in the adoption of smart cities practices. The efficiencies, conveniences and analytics that come from smart cities technology is something these communities can use to help improve transportation, infrastructure and services to ultimately enrich the lives of their citizens.”

According to a Compass Intelligence forecast, the global smart cities market is expected to exceed $1.4 trillion by 2020. In the US, operators like AT&T aren’t wasting any time. GSMA Intelligence’s “The Mobile Economy: North America 2016” report indicated AT&T has already signed deals to launch smart city solutions in both Atlanta and Chicago, as well as Dallas, Miami-Dade and Chapel Hill, N.C. In general, the report indicated most cities contract AT&T for between three and five solutions.