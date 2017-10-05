English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Boston, Chicago ripe for smart city perks

05 OCT 2017

The US cities of Boston and Chicago are among the best positioned to implement and reap the benefits of smart city solutions, a new study from Chordant and CA Technologies has found.

The locales topped CA-Chordant’s “Smart City Benefits Index”, which calculates readiness for and relative benefits of smart city technology implementation in 50 different US metros. The cities highest up the list are those that are expected to be early adopters and beneficiaries of smart city solutions. Atlanta, Philadelphia and Austin rounded out the top five, but other major cities including San Diego, Seattle, New York, Phoenix and Kansas City also made the top ten.

“The Internet of Things (IoT) holds huge promises for the public sector, especially as it relates to smart cities technology,” said Rahim Bhatia, SVP and GM of Developer Products for CA Technologies. “We are seeing an uptick in the adoption of smart cities practices. The efficiencies, conveniences and analytics that come from smart cities technology is something these communities can use to help improve transportation, infrastructure and services to ultimately enrich the lives of their citizens.”

According to a Compass Intelligence forecast, the global smart cities market is expected to exceed $1.4 trillion by 2020. In the US, operators like AT&T aren’t wasting any time. GSMA Intelligence’s “The Mobile Economy: North America 2016” report indicated AT&T has already signed deals to launch smart city solutions in both Atlanta and Chicago, as well as Dallas, Miami-Dade and Chapel Hill, N.C. In general, the report indicated most cities contract AT&T for between three and five solutions.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Jefferies: Soft iPhone demand to hit US net adds

Sequans boss warns on IoT fragmentation

Orange details progress of LTE-M trials

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association