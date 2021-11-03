 Dish Network Celero smartphone hits Boost MVNO - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Dish Network Celero smartphone hits Boost MVNO

03 NOV 2021
Stokols

Dish Network’s MVNO Boost Mobile launched a proprietary Android 5G smartphone it claimed outperformed comparable Samsung devices during in-house speed tests.

The parent company revealed plans for the Celero 5G device in September, with Boost Mobile offering a promotional price of $139.99, half the recommended retail price. The MVNO stated the smartphone is available through its own and others’ retail outlets, and its website.

Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols (pictured) told Mobile World Live having its own phone offers broader compatiblity. “It can work on T-Mobile, it can work on AT&T and eventually, in the near future, it will work on” Dish Network’s 5G infrastructure.

Stokols noted the shift to Dish Network’s own infrastructure will take place when Boost Mobile feels “the network is ready”.

Boost Mobile will be able to transition Celero 5G users from one network to another without “major friction”, Stokols explained, although some will need new SIM cards.

This is expected to ease a transition from current network provider T-Mobile US to AT&T, as the former conducts a controversial shutdown of its CDMA network.

Indeed, Celero 5G is an incentive to trade in CDMA phones for devices compatible with AT&T’s network.

Prepaid opportunity
Stokols noted the US government is boosting the prepaid market with its Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) subsidy programme, which offers qualifying households $50 per month for broadband services including mobile.

“A big percentage of our customers are qualifying”, Stokols said, adding the funding could increase if the government approaves an infrastructure bill.

“It’s not a short-term play; it’s a legitimate attempt to address the systematic digital divide”, Stokols said.

Boost Mobile will let customers purchase devices as well as mobile service with EBB funds. Stokols said his team plans to make phones, tablets, and mobile hotspots available for purchase through the programme.

Back

Author

Martha DeGrasse

Freelance tech journalist Martha DeGrasse (@mardegrasse) is delighted to be contributing to Mobile World Live. Martha has written for a number of telecom and wireless publications, and was a writer, editor and video producer at RCR Wireless News for almost...

Read more

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association