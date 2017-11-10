English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Japan operator Q3 scorecard

10 NOV 2017

Japan’s three mobile operators continued to face headwinds in their fiscal Q2 ending 30 September (Q3), with all experiencing falling profits, flat or lower mobile revenue, or both.

Number two KDDI managed to register a 4.9 per cent profit gain in the quarter despite mobile service revenue remaining flat. Market leader NTT Docomo posted a sharp drop in net profit but saw mobile turnover grow 3.3 per cent (see chart, above).

SoftBank’s telecoms operations in Japan, ranked third with an 18.5 per cent market share, reported a fall in both operating income and mobile turnover, with total ARPU falling 8 per cent year-on-year. On the positive side, it added 3.6 million LTE subs year-on-year, closing Q3 with 25.6 million 4G subscribers. Its total mobile subs base rose by 480,000 to 32.8 million.

The top two players also had strong 4G growth and reported increases in total mobile subs. Docomo’s 4G base rose by 5.6 million to 46.9 million, with total mobile subs up by 2.4 million. KDDI picked up 4.2 million LTE users, taking its total to 30.2 million. It also added 2.4 mobile total subs over the past year.

Price pressure eased over the last year, with Docomo’s aggregate ARPU rising 6.6 per cent year-on-year and KDDI’s up 2.2 per cent (the operator reports average revenue per account), but SoftBank’s dropped 8 per cent.

SoftBank’s adjusted EBITDA margin of 42.7 per cent in the quarter was higher than Docomo’s (34.5 per cent) and KDDI’s (33.3 per cent).

Docomo’s equipment sales declined 29 per cent to JPY214 billion in the recent quarter, while KDDI’s handset revenue was flat at JPY201 billion. SoftBank’s product sales also decreased, falling 6.3 per cent to JPY172 billion in the same period.

Over the past year Docomo’s LTE base station count rose by 21,300 to 171,000. It claims to deliver 788Mb/s service in 195 cities nationwide.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

VAS drives KDDI revenue growth, but profit dips

Securing licence biggest 5G challenge for KDDI

KDDI, Ericsson run 5G proof of concept trials on 4.5GHz
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association