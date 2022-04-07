 BlackBerry tipped to settle long-running US lawsuit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BlackBerry tipped to settle long-running US lawsuit

07 APR 2022

BlackBerry plotted to settle a class action lawsuit accusing the former smartphone maker of misleading shareholders about the sales prospects for BlackBerry 10 devices, Reuters reported.

A US district court judge reportedly granted a request by lawyers for BlackBerry and the shareholders to adjourn the legal action, allowing the company to negotiate a preliminary settlement and potentially avoid a trial.

Reuters noted jury selection for the trial had been due to start today (7 April).

The move is the latest development in a case running for more than eight years: shareholders accused the vendor of inflating its stock price and hiding BlackBerry 10’s true sales prospects in public statements made in 2013.

While the BlackBerry 10 received positive feedback from critics, it never became popular commercially.

BlackBerry eventually stopped making its own phones in 2016 and since reinvented itself as a software company with a focus on cybersecurity.

It finally decommissioned the infrastructure and services used by its legacy software and phone operating systems in January.

Plans to revive the BlackBerry smartphone brand have also not borne fruit.

Onward Mobility, the company aiming to bring a 5G BlackBerry to market, recently abandoned its project to develop and launch a keyboard-toting handset, with the business closing.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

Keyboard smartphone start-up taps out

Onward Mobility renuncia a fabricar teléfonos con la marca BlackBerry

Onward Mobility BlackBerry plan scrapped – report
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 wrap up

Feature video: MWC22 Barcelona Day 3 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association