English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
Home

BlackBerry enjoys Q1 boost on Qualcomm settlement

23 JUN 2017

BlackBerry reported a profitable first fiscal quarter, boosted by a $940 million award following arbitration with Qualcomm, although its sales during the period failed to impress.

The company reported a profit of $671 million for the quarter to 31 May, compared with a prior-year loss of $670 million, on revenue of $235 million, down from $400 million. Total software and service revenue was $160 million.

It touted “over 3,000 enterprise customer orders” in the quarter, compared with 3,500 in the prior sequential quarter.

Total cash and short-term investments increased by $855 million to around $2.6 billion: “We are better positioned to invest in our strategic areas of focus to drive long-term sustainable growth, while returning capital through share repurchases to further enhance shareholder value,” John Chen, CEO, said.

BlackBerry announced a plan to buy-back up to 6.4 per cent of its outstanding public shares.

“In Q1, we made great progress strengthening our strategic position in emerging growth markets, most notably in cybersecurity and the Enterprise of Things,” the executive said.

“We secured key design wins in high growth segments of automotive technology, including advanced driver assist, digital instrument cluster and our hypervisor solution. Our ecosystem is growing with Qualcomm and Nvidia adopting BlackBerry technology for their automotive platforms,” he continued.

The period also saw some progress on BlackBerry’s mobile device licensing activities. TCL began shipments of the Keyone smartphone, with BB Merah Putih also making its BlackBerry Aurora available.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Qualcomm, Apple row continues to escalate

Vertu inks TCL deal, as new owner lays out plans

BlackBerry highlights connected vehicle security risk
M360 Privacy & Security 2017

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association