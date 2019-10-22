 Big data tipped to deliver massive societal impact - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Big data tipped to deliver massive societal impact

22 OCT 2019

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: A GSMA-commissioned study found big data could positively impact more than 150 million lives by 2025, with potential to increase financial inclusion, improve access to healthcare and boost environmental initiatives.

The Mobile Big Data Solutions for a Better Future study, compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), assessed how the combination of big data and AI could be used to contribute to achievements related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Published at the opening of MWC19 Los Angeles, it predicted huge benefits in several sectors. These include offering 60 million people access to better healthcare and increasing access to financial services for 70 million people.

Applications in the medical field could also enable more informed infrastructure planning for authorities and better identification of risk areas for diseases. Other potential use cases included managing air pollution limits and helping disaster response efforts.

GSMA director general Mats Granryd said: “The unparalleled reach of mobile networks across the globe provides a unique opportunity to use mobile big data solutions to solve problems and save lives.”

But, he noted harnessing the power of data analysis and AI “to unlock valuable new insight will require investment, innovation and collaboration across a range of stakeholders, including government agencies, development organisations and mobile operators”.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Orange CEO wants industry to face responsibilities

GSMA head backs consolidation for 5G boost

GSMA hails North America 5G leadership

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Scaling summits in Switzerland and Spain

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association