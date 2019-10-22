Big data tipped to deliver massive societal impact - Mobile World Live

LIVE FROM MWC19 LOS ANGELES: A GSMA-commissioned study found big data could positively impact more than 150 million lives by 2025, with potential to increase financial inclusion, improve access to healthcare and boost environmental initiatives.

The Mobile Big Data Solutions for a Better Future study, compiled by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), assessed how the combination of big data and AI could be used to contribute to achievements related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Published at the opening of MWC19 Los Angeles, it predicted huge benefits in several sectors. These include offering 60 million people access to better healthcare and increasing access to financial services for 70 million people.

Applications in the medical field could also enable more informed infrastructure planning for authorities and better identification of risk areas for diseases. Other potential use cases included managing air pollution limits and helping disaster response efforts.

GSMA director general Mats Granryd said: “The unparalleled reach of mobile networks across the globe provides a unique opportunity to use mobile big data solutions to solve problems and save lives.”

But, he noted harnessing the power of data analysis and AI “to unlock valuable new insight will require investment, innovation and collaboration across a range of stakeholders, including government agencies, development organisations and mobile operators”.