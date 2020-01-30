 Bids in latest US mmWave auction top $7B - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bids in latest US mmWave auction top $7B

30 JAN 2020

The first phase of bidding in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) third mmWave spectrum sale raised nearly $7.6 billion, with the vast majority of bids covering licences in the two lower frequency bands on offer.

FCC representative Will Wiquist said in a statement bidders won 14,142 of 14,144 licences up for grabs in the 37GHz, 39GHz and 47GHz bands.

The auction will now move on to an assignment phase, during which participants will be able to bid on their desired frequencies in the markets where they won licences. A start date for this stage will be announced in the coming days.

Analyst company LightShed Partners noted the initial bidding total included $7.2 billion for licences in the 37GHz and 39GHz bands, and $344 million on 47GHz. It added the assignment phase typically does not significantly increase auction proceeds.

Stephen Wilkus, principal at Spectrum Financial Consulting, told Mobile World Live the commitments made so far mean it cost a bidder nearly $301 million to buy a 100MHz block of nationwide spectrum in the 37GHz and 39GHz bands, but just $34.3 million to do the same in the 47GHz band.

All four major US operators were among those registered to take part in the auction. Winning bidders will be revealed once the assignment phase is complete.

Two prior auctions generated bids of $2 billion for 24GHz spectrum, and $700 million for 28GHz.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Verizon defends spectrum hoard, as earnings grow

FCC takes next step to open 3.5GHz floodgates

Union blasts AT&T Caribbean asset sale

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The customer experience evolution

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association