 BICS taps Nokia SDN controller for slicing boost - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
TIP News and Events
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC23 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

BICS taps Nokia SDN controller for slicing boost

16 FEB 2023

Wholesale player BICS deployed a Nokia SDN controller, seeking improvements to mobile routing and network performance by unlocking the potential for slicing local and roaming traffic.

BICS stated the customised SDN offered more than near-term benefits, by paving the way for longer-term 5G use cases including network slicing and bandwidth planning.

Rafael de Fermin, VP of network infrastructure at Nokia, Europe, asserted the SDN “will be a key component” for BICS, enabling it to “deliver next-generation 5G services”.

Network slicing capabilities will help BICS attract “enterprises looking to adapt 5G for advanced use cases” including IoT and M2M, he added.

Jorn Vercamert, VP products and solutions at BICS, added said deploying the SDN is a “future investment for when the industry fully moves to 5G and looks to deploy network slicing at scale”.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

Nokia, Docomo highlight 6G advances

Nokia, Kyndryl extend private wireless tie-up

Nokia y Kyndryl amplían su colaboración en redes privadas
Español

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2023 Preview

Mobile Mix: Toodle-oo 2022

Mobile Mix: Stresa summits and social stress

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2023 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association