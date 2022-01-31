 Bharti Airtel takes stake in network start-up - Mobile World Live
Bharti Airtel takes stake in network start-up

31 JAN 2022

Bharti Airtel struck a deal to acquire a 25 per cent stake in India-based start-up Lavelle Networks, boosting the operator’s offering to enterprise customers.

Airtel revealed the investment in a regulatory filing without disclosing the sum, explaining its collaboration with Lavelle Networks would benefit its Business division’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) digital platform, designed to address connectivity requirements for enterprises as they migrate to cloud.

Lavelle Networks offers software-defined wide area network products to customers across a variety of industries, including large financial institutions and e-commerce businesses.

Ajay Chitkara, director and CEO of Airtel Business, said it will collaborate with Lavelle Networks to help enterprise customers in India’s “fast growing NaaS market”.

“With our end-to-end solutions play and brand trust, we are uniquely positioned to serve the needs of India’s fast-growing digital economy,” he said.

The agreement with Lavelle Networks is subject to regulatory clearance.

News of the investment comes shortly after Airtel secured backing to the tune of $1 billion from Google, which included a $700 million equity investment and $300 million committed to areas including access and digital inclusion.

Author

Kavit Majithia

