English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Bharti Airtel sells stake in tower unit Infratel for $952M

28 MAR 2017

Bharti Airtel sold a 10.3 per cent stake in its tower unit Infratel to a consortium of investors for INR61.9 billion ($952 million), funds which will be used to reduce the company’s debt.

The buyers, a consortium of investors led by private equity company KKR and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, had been rumoured to be interested in acquiring a “significant” stake in Infratel during October 2016 after Airtel’s board approved plans to sell off a proportion of the unit.

Earlier this month, reports emerged suggesting the company had dropped initial plans to sell a controlling stake in the tower business in favour of disposing of around 22 per cent. Following the sale announced today, Airtel’s holding in Bharti Infratel is reduced to 61.7 per cent.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said the proceeds would be used to pare back debt.

Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal said: “This investment by a consortium of marquee, long-term investors underlines the confidence of the global investors in India’s growth story and the government’s Digital India initiative in particular. It further reinforces the positive outlook for the telecom infrastructure sector.”

Airtel’s sale comes a week after the Competition Commission of India cleared a deal from rival telco Reliance Communications to sell a 51 per cent stake in its tower business to Canadian investment company Brookfield Group.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Jio queries Airtel speeds, files action against Ookla

Airtel drops plan to sell controlling stake in Infratel

Reliance Jio rivals risk revenues in premium tariff fight
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association