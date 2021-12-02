 Bharti Airtel linked with broadcast buy - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Bharti Airtel linked with broadcast buy

02 DEC 2021

India-based operator Bharti Airtel reportedly entered early stage talks to buy a majority share in broadcast player Dish TV India, with plans to acquire holdings from various parties to make up a controlling stake.

Financial website Mint reported the operator was already in discussions with several sizeable Dish TV India shareholders over selling their interests.

In a stock market filing responding to a query from the BSE India exchange related to media reports on the issue and subsequent share price movement, Dish TV India stated it was “not aware of the transaction which has been reported.”

BSE India sent a similar query to Bharti Airtel but had not received and published a response at the time of publication.

On its website Dish TV India claims to be the leading company of its type in the nation, operating three consumer-facing broadcast brands and multiple satellite platforms.

It also owns video streaming app Watcho, a platform providing short-form original content in several local languages.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Airtel increases prepaid fees

Airtel targets OTT market with streaming platform

Airtel, Ericsson shift 5G trials to rural areas
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Night at the museum

Mobile Mix: Qualcomm gets on the moove

Mobile Mix: RAN, Robots and Rides

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association