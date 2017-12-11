English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bharti Airtel, Globacom stake claims for 9mobile

11 DEC 2017

Rival operators Bharti Airtel and Globacom emerged as bidders for failing Nigerian operator 9mobile – formerly the local unit of Etisalat – as bankers push to complete a sale by the end of the year.

Reports in Reuters said the two operators were among the companies to have submitted offers in an ongoing auction process for Nigeria’s fourth largest operator. Should either Airtel or Globacom be successful, the additional connections would see them overtake MTN as market leader.

Airtel is battling with Globacom for second position in the Nigerian market, but despite making inroads during 2017 both are still more than 10 million connections behind MTN.

GSMA intelligence figures for Q3 2017 show MTN had 50 million connections in Nigeria, Globacom 37 million and Airtel 35 million.

Despite falling customer numbers over the last 12 months, 9mobile still counts 17 million connections, which would propel either suitor to the top of the market.

However, the two operators are not the only companies in the bidding process. Reuters said UK-headquartered private equity firm Helios Investment Partners had submitted an offer, with investment company Teleology Holdings and operator Smile – which currently counts 600,000 connections – also preparing a move.

Loan default
9mobile is being sold after regulators saved the company from collapse when both an investment fund and Etisalat exited the country in June following the default of a $1.2 billion loan.

After rebranding the service, Barclays Africa was appointed to find a buyer and secure a sale by the end of the year. However, the process attracted criticism from regulators for the way the process is being conducted.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Reliance Jio cost rivals $50B

Airtel eyes RCom spectrum assets

India competition unit clears Airtel, Tata deal
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association