 Bezeq to slash value of TV business - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Bezeq to slash value of TV business

19 MAR 2019

Israeli operator Bezeq warned investors it planned to cut the value of its broadcast subsidiary DBS by ILS1.1 billion ($305 million) in its forthcoming annual report.

DBS provides satellite TV through the Yes brand, low-cost services under the Sting TV banner, and other content-related facilities.

Currently its TV unit is reported separately to Bezeq’s core telecoms offering and international interests, however the company is in the process of gaining regulatory approval to combine the three.

When it reported Q3 2018, the CEO of the company’s Yes brand said it had shown a “moderate revenue decline” with churn increasing during the quarter.

In the same report, Bezeq chairman Shlomo Rodav added the company’s plan to bring all its subsidiaries together: “Addresses the challenges facing the group and the future requirements emerging in the telecommunications market, alongside the complex regulatory restrictions imposed on the company.”

It added the three divisions needed to improve efficiencies and increase infrastructure investment due to the level of market competition.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Telefonica partners Pelephone for smart data unit

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Back of the net

Mobile Mix: Huawei hits back and tech on the track

MWC19 Barcelona – Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association